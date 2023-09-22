LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several agencies are battling a wildfire that has consumed about 700 acres in Overton, Nevada Friday, according to the Moapa Valley Fire District.

The Huntsman Fire ignited about 63 miles northeast of Las Vegas around 2:40 p.m., prompting a “swift and coordinated response” from multiple agencies including the Bureau of Land Management, the National Forest Service, the National Park Service, and the Moapa Valley Fire District.

The wildfire expanded to about 700 acres as of Friday night, causing a challenge for crews due to strong and erratic winds in the area, officials said.

Huntsman Fire in Overton, Nevada on September 22, 2023 (Moapa Valley Fire District)

Huntsman Fire in Overton, Nevada on September 22, 2023 (Moapa Valley Fire District)

Huntsman Fire in Overton, Nevada on September 22, 2023 (Moapa Valley Fire District)

Fire crews worked to contain and mitigate the blaze, focusing on protecting lives, property, and the natural environment. Crews are using natural fire breaks and are conducting back-burning operations to control the spread of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation as of Friday evening.

Officials say the situation is “dynamic,” and authorities are actively monitoring the fire’s progress.

Residents and visitors are urged to stay informed, follow evacuation orders if issued, and cooperate with authorities during this critical time.