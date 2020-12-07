‘Seven Magic Mountains’ to undergo maintenance this week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A popular tourist attraction just south of the Las Vegas Valley will be undergoing some maintenance this week. Officials with the Nevada Museum of Art say “Seven Magic Mountains” will be undergoing painting restoration Dec. 7-11.

Crews will be performing routine cleaning and touchups during this time.

The artwork will remain open to the public, but access will be impacted. So, if you’re looking for the perfect picture, it may be best to wait.

Officials say this is a minor restoration and will impact about one third of the artwork. There will be barricades on site for the safety of the public.

