Seven Hills Hospital offers programs for addiction, mental health help

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Seven Hills Hospital in Henderson announced Monday their outpatient programs for those looking for help with chemical dependency struggles.

The hospital is a 134-bed facility that offers treatment to anyone who is struggling with depression, addiction, or mental health disorders.

Through the programs, participants will be able to practice skills in real-life settings through cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), 12-step programming, trauma-informed care, and motivational interviewing. Participants will participate in a group therapy environment, allowing them to find community and learn from others in similar situations.

Outpatient programs can provide help without requiring an overnight stay.

“Trying to quit taking opioids isn’t easy because of the way the drugs affect opioid receptors in the brain. That’s why it is imperative that individuals enter the right program to fit the level of treatment needed,” said CEO Naomi Jones.

Seven Hills Hospital is located at 3021 W Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson. For more information, call 702-646-5000.