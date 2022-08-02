LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A reported settlement between developers and the City of Las Vegas over the site of the former Badlands Golf Course was scrapped on Tuesday, according to Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman.

The Las Vegas City Council was expected to vote on a $64 million settlement during Wednesday’s meeting.

“Unfortunately, I must report that negotiations on this settlement broke down today, just a day before agenda item 28 was to be heard,” Seaman told 8 News Now on Tuesday afternoon. “I have done everything I could to bring both sides together. However, I regrettably must report that negotiations between both sides’ attorneys have reached an impasse.”

The dispute over redeveloping the golf course began years ago and sprouted four lawsuits — three by the 180 Land Company, LLC, and one by Fore Stars, Ltd. One of the lawsuits produced a $49 million judgment against the city.

Seaman hoped to resolve the dispute, and negotiations appeared to have ended the court battles.

Seaman said she had worked to settle the dispute for the last several months.