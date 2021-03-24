Set Jet expands non-stop affordable private flight service to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Set Jet, a membership-based private jet charter flight program, announced its new non-stop flight service between Las Vegas and the San Francisco Bay Area.

The announcement of the service comes in time for the 50% capacity increase for Las Vegas restaurants and casinos, encouraging tourists to return to Las Vegas.

Set Jet wants to help those visitors arrive safely, quickly and in style.

NON-STOP LUXURY SERVICE

8NewsNow Live Producer Rocky Nash spoke with Tom Smith, CEO and co-founder of Set Jet. He says Set Jet’s new non-stop Bay Area service to Las Vegas will launch with two flights per week, per city.

One-way flights utilizing the Bombardier Challenger 850 aircraft will cost between $460 and $490 per person, including all taxes and fees.

Smith says last-minute flights are also available by searching “flights tonight.”

In partnership with Caesars Palace, every Set Jet Member who books a Las Vegas flight will receive, upon boarding the aircraft, a free $100 gaming chip table voucher for use at Caesars Palace.

Set Jet currently flies to six of the most frequently traveled destinations on the west coast:

San Francisco

Los Angeles

San Diego

Orange County

Scottsdale

Las Vegas

The company’s first international route was also recently announced to Cabo San Lucas.

SAFETY CONCERNS ADDRESSED

Smith says the company uses high grade cleaning products for each flight and provides free COVID-19 antibody indicator testing for its members before their departure.

“It’s a private jet, that instead of having 30 or 40 people inside there’s only 16, so there’s natural social distancing…,” added Smith.

Set Jet does ask its members to wear masks, but Smith says it is up to each individual if they want to wear it due to the spacious cabin allowing for recommended social distancing guidance.

“Instead of spending thousands and thousands of dollars to fly private, for under $500 you can fly private or essentially private,” said Smith.

Set Jet says it has new flight routes to New York, Aspen, Florida, Texas, Washington D.C., and Boston planned for 2021. For more information please visit their website here.