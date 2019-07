LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Services for former Nye County Sheriff Tony DeMeo will be August 3rd at 11:00 a.m. in the Pahrump Nugget Ballroom located at 601 S. Highway 160 in Pahrump.

Family members said DeMeo died Tuesday at Centennial Hills Hospital after suffering a head injury days earlier at his home in Pahrump.

DeMeo served as Nye County sheriff for 12 years, leaving office in 2015.