CARSON CITY (KLAS) — The Bureau of Vocational Rehabilitation is reminding the public of resources available to those who have a disability in honor of the Americans with Disabilities Act’s anniversary, which was signed into law on July 26, 1990.

Disabilities are barriers to employment for a large percentage of Nevada residents, which is why the Department of Employment, Training & Rehabilitation’s (DETR) Bureau of Vocational Rehabilitation works to ensure equal opportunities for people with disabilities, offering services to help people with disabilities find jobs.

For those already employed, there are services to help them perform more successfully through training, counseling, and other support methods.

There are also services that help students with disabilities transition from high school to employment or higher education.

“We serve more than three thousand people in Nevada and many of our services are free to clients. We hope to keep expanding our programs,” says Mechelle Merrill, Deputy Administrator of Programs at DETR’s Bureau of Vocational Rehabilitation.

Only clients can access services. Applications are free. DETR encourages people to become a client through the Vocational Rehabilitation Nevada website.