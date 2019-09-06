Services announced for Sharon Harrell

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Services for Sharon Harrell have been announced. They are happening on Saturday, September 21 at 11 am at New Jerusalem Church. There will also be a balloon release directly after the service at Lorenzi Park.

The family is in need of support and is requesting all monetary donations be made directly to Serenity Funeral Home.

Harrell owned TC’s rib Crib near Durango and Spring Mountain for fifteen years. The businesswoman was found dead last week in her car after she had been reported missing a week prior.