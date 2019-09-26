Serviceman arrested on weapons, drug trafficking charges at Nellis

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officials with Nellis Air Force Base say Master Sergeant Michael Reimers was arrested at the base on Wednesday on charges of weapons and drug trafficking. Nellis law enforcement officials, the DEA and Las Vegas law enforcement assisted in the arrest.

Reimers is a member of the 99th Communications Squadron.

The investigation is still ongoing. A spokesperson for Nellis says no more information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.