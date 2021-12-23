Serious crash closes streets near Russell, Stephanie

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police are on the scene for a serious crash Thursday evening.

Police were called to the scene shortly after 6 p.m for a two-car accident near Stephanie Place and Russell Road.

Police say the involved parties were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Russell is currently closed in both directions at Stephanie Place, east of I-515 ramps.

Police are advising drivers to avoid area and plan other routes.

#FASTALERT 6:55 PM, Dec 23 2021

Crash

Russell Rd Closed both Directions At Stephanie Place (East of I-515 Ramps)

Avoid area, plan other routes. — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) December 24, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back later.