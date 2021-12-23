Serious crash closes streets near Russell, Stephanie

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police are on the scene for a serious crash Thursday evening.
Police were called to the scene shortly after 6 p.m for a two-car accident near Stephanie Place and Russell Road.
Police say the involved parties were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Russell is currently closed in both directions at Stephanie Place, east of I-515 ramps.
Police are advising drivers to avoid area and plan other routes.
This is a developing story. Please check back later.