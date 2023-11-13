LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is dead after a septic truck crashed near Lee Canyon Monday morning.

Around 11:15 a.m., police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Cold Creek Road west of U.S. 95.

Evidence at the scene and witness statement showed that a Kenworth Truck, outfitted as a septic tank service truck, was driving on Cold Creek when it failed to stay in its lane.

The truck left the roadway to the right, causing the driver to overcorrect and the truck ended up off the roadway to the left.

The truck continued across the desert for about 1/4 mile before hitting a raised dirt berm. The truck then flipped and came to a rest on its roof, about 50 feet from the berm, police said.

The 62-year-old driver was thrown from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

This death marks the 132nd traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2023.