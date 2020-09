LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sephora will open a new location in northwest Las Vegas in the Centennial Center retail area.

The beauty products store will be just west of the Home Depot in the center at Tropical Parkway and Centennial Center Boulevard.

It’s the retailer’s first location in the northwest area. Sephora has 10 other outlets in the valley, as well as a distribution center near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.