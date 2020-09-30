Separate shootings Saturday near the Las Vegas Strip result in four arrests

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have arrested several suspects in separate shootings near the Las Vegas Strip early Saturday morning.

Qiwon Whittiker, 23, Donald Zackery, 21, and Lee Owens, 28, were arrested in connection with a shooting that left three bystanders with gunshot wounds, according to a Las Vegas police news release. The three men each face one count of conspiracy to commit murder, and Zackery is also charged with a weapons violation.

The three men had been involved in a fight with another man, and searched for him after he fled. Then one of the suspects fired a weapon at him, hitting the bystanders outside a casino in the 4000 block of South LINQ Lane.

The condition of the bystanders was not released.

In an incident about an hour earlier, police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of East Tropicana Avenue. Two women on a party bus got into a fight, and the fight continued into a parking lot after the driver pulled over.

One of the women was shot by a suspect who police identified as Morris Fields, 26.

Detectives arrested Fields on Monday. He was transported to the Clark County Detention Center where he was booked on one count of battery with the use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, and one count of discharging a gun where a person might be endangered.

Police did not disclose the condition of the woman who was shot.

Police said both investigations are continuing, and more arrests are expected.

Metro said the arrests were thanks to the implementation of Major Case Protocol led by the LVMPD Gang Unit. This protocol involves drawing resources from various units throughout the department to quickly identify, locate and apprehend violent suspects.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Gang Investigations by phone at 702-828-7826. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.