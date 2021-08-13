Sentencing underway for Jose Rangel’s role in Lesly Palacio’s death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The father of the man accused of killing Lesly Palacio is in court Friday morning for his sentencing. A few months ago, Jose Rangel, 46, accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty to being an accessory to murder for destroying evidence in the case.

He is facing a sentence of two years in prison.

Palacio’s family members are at the sentencing and have the opportunity to talk about how the loss of her has impacted them.

Family and friends of Lesly Palacio comfort each other at the sentencing for Jose Rangel. (KLAS-TV)

Rangel’s son, Erick Rangel-Ibarra, is accused of killing the 22-year-old woman in August 2020. Her body was found in Valley of Fire in September.

Lesly Palacio (KLAS)

Evidence presented to a grand jury included a video that showed Rangel-Ibarra and his father moving Palacio’s body on Aug. 29, 2020. The two men left the country. Rangel was later arrested after returning to Nevada. His son is still at large and believed to be in Mexico.

Lesley’s sister Ashley Palacio now speaking, she says Lesly was an amazing sister and like a second mother…. It breaks her heart she won’t see her again. She says she never thought she would lose her sister so fast @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/04YIXZ5moj — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) August 13, 2021

This is a developing story. You can follow reporter @JoeMoeller44 for updates on Twitter.