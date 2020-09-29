Sentencing set Nov. 13 in plot against 3 sites including Las Vegas synagogue

Conor Climo was arrested in connection with bomb-making materials found in his home. (Photo credit: Linkedin)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sentencing for Conor Climo, who pleaded guilty to a federal weapons charge in February, has been delayed again.

Climo, who is accused of plotting an attack against a synagogue, a bar that caters to LGBTQ customers and a McDonald’s location in Las Vegas, was arrested on Aug. 8, 2019. His first sentencing date was scheduled May 14, and has been delayed since.

A continuance agreement OK’d by Climo and the US Attorney’s Office says he will be sentenced on Nov. 13. COVID-19 restrictions were cited in the request to reschedule Climo’s sentencing.

Climo faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.