Sentencing set for man who killed Garrett Meriwether in drunk driving crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sentencing for 19-year-old Alexander Brewer is set for Monday. He’s the man charged in the DUI crash that killed 18-year-old Garrett Meriwether.

It’s been almost three months since that deadly crash. On Monday, the Meriwether family will be in court to watch as the man charged in their son’s death is sentenced… on a day that was already important to the family for a different reason.

It’s the same day as Garrett’s 19th birthday.

It’s the first time the family won’t be celebrating with their son. Instead, they’ll be in a courtroom.

“I visit Garrett every single day to take care of his grave because that’s all I have left to do for my son,” Garrett’s mother Debra said. “Being a mom and losing your baby, even though he was six-foot-tall, that is just overwhelming.”

Brewer has been held in the Clark County Detention Center on $100,000 bail as he awaited the sentencing. Meanwhile, the Meriwether family holds onto memories of their son and hope to continue his legacy.

“We feel the community lost Garrett because he was so giving,” Garrett’s father Steven said. “You know, he was born and raised here, he went to college here and was going to come back here and he wanted to run hotels here.”

To carry on Garrett’s legacy, the family is speaking out against drunk driving and has launched a foundation in Garrett’s name to give UNLV students scholarships. Sunday, they held an event raising more than $25,000 for that foundation. You can click here for more information about the foundation.