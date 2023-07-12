LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Las Vegas mother with seven DUI arrests on her record may have to wait a little longer to learn her fate.

Marion Reyes, 35, was expected to be sentenced on Wednesday, July 12.

However, the judge in the case requested that the parole and probation department redo its report.

According to the 8 News Now Investigators, a judge had ordered Reyes to wear an alcohol monitor device but when she went to jail it was cut off and never returned to her.

Reyes, a mother of four, first appeared in Henderson Justice Court on Oct. 18 for what records show was her seventh DUI charge since 2007, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported. Five days earlier, on Thursday, Oct. 13, Henderson police arrested Reyes after officers said she stopped her car in the middle of two travel lanes on Warm Springs Road near Green Valley Parkway, documents said.

According to the 8 News Now Investigators Reyes was self-terminated from a Clark County district court felony DUI program, effectively sending her to prison.

Her sentencing has now been rescheduled for August 9.