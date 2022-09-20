LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman charged with the murder of her 7-year-old son will be sentenced in less than two months.

Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez, 36, is scheduled to face a judge on Wednesday, Nov. 16, according to online court records.

Moreno-Rodriguez pleaded guilty to charges of murder and child abuse, neglect, or endangerment resulting in substantial bodily harm on September 1, court records showed.

Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez (KLAS)

Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez, Liam Husted (KLAS)

Liam Husted

An artist’s rendering by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children shows the slain boy identified by authorities as 7-year-old Liam Husted (left). The boy’s mother, Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, is seen in an undated booking photo from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. (Photos via AP)

Liam Husted, 7, with his father, Nicholas Husted. (KLAS)

Liam Husted

Liam Husted, 7, and his mother, Samantha Moreno Rodriguez

Liam Husted

Liam Husted

Picture of Liam Husted and his mother, Samantha Moreno Rodriguez

As part of the plea deal, she will serve a sentence of 28 years to life, documents said. Moreno-Rodriguez will be eligible for parole after serving 20 years.

In May of 2021, hikers found her son Liam’s body near Mountain Springs along State Route 160, between Las Vegas and Pahrump.

Moreno-Rodriguez was arrested weeks later in Colorado.

In September, 8 News Now reported that a state prosecutor said Moreno-Rodriguez confessed to the killing and said she strangled her autistic son.

A trial was initially scheduled to begin this month.

The sentencing is expected to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 16.