Sentencing begins for truck driver who killed 5 bicyclists last year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The sentencing for Jordan Barson, the box truck driver who hit a group of bicyclists, killing five of them and seriously injuring two others could take two days.

Barson, who was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the crash, pleaded guilty to two counts of DUI resulting in death and could face up to 40 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to a reduced number of charges as part of a plea agreement.

The sentencing began at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Barson is not in the courtroom but is appearing via video conference from the Clark County Detention Center.

Sixteen people will be giving victim impact statements about how the Dec. 10, 2020 crash affected them or their loved ones.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 95 near Searchlight, Nevada when Barson’s truck swerved off the highway and struck a group of bicyclists from Las Vegas.