LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada officials and police reacted after two Nevada State Police officers died after they were hit by a vehicle on northbound I-15 early Thursday morning.

Following the tragedy, Nevada State Police released the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened to report that two Nevada State Troopers conducting a motorist assist earlier this morning in Las Vegas were struck by a vehicle and have been confirmed deceased. The investigation is currently on-going and being conducted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Our prayers are with the families and loved ones of our fallen Troopers.

“I’m profoundly saddened by the deaths of two of our brave Nevada State Troopers, who were killed early this morning in Las Vegas,” Nevada Governor Joseph Lombardo said. “This is a devastating loss for Nevada law enforcement, the city of Las Vegas, and our entire state. As we mourn these troopers, we will never forget their bravery, courage, and sacrifice.”

“What a senseless and tragic loss of two loyal Nevada State Troopers. Our prayers and deepest sympathies to all who knew them, admired them, and were grateful to them. Our condolences to their families and close friends in our entire community,” Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said.