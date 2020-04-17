Seniors line up to get bags of free groceries

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Martin Luther King Junior Senior Center in North Las Vegas was distributing food Friday to help senior citizens get through the pandemic.

The center started giving out food to any senior who showed up.

A long line of about 150 people started to form Friday morning as people waited in their cars to pick up several bags of groceries. The donations were from Three Square. The food included canned goods, bread and other essentials.

The Martin Luther King Junior Senior Center provides food assistance twice a month to seniors.

“I just want to say thank you to all of them for remembering us and looking out for us. We’ll be glad when the virus is over,” said Evelyn Johnson.

The facility is working to help more seniors. An upcoming expansion will double the size of its famility.