LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– September is hunger action month, and while food insecurity can affect anyone, seniors are more likely to develop health issues such as diabetes and heart disease.

Older residents at the Royal Mobile Home park community in the northeast valley said they are struggling to gain access to food and medical care. They reached out to 8 news now for help.

May Simpson lives on a fixed pension. While she has some extra cash to splurge on food, she said many of her neighbors can not.

“Nine out of 10 people in this park can’t do that,” said Simpson. “They don’t have the money, they don’t have the resources and some of them don’t even have family.”

Simpson has lived in the area for 9 years and feels as though older residents living along Lamb and Nellis are left out, with no nearby food drives or vaccination clinics.

“What do we have to do to suddenly wake somebody up in the county or whoever is responsible and say hey there isn’t an invisible line here,” she told 8 News Now. “We’re all citizens of Nevada and we should all get treated the same.”

For many seniors, living alone with no assistance and a lack of technical skills is a barrier to finding resources. Alyx Philips from Three Square Food Bank wants to bridge that gap by bringing groceries and fresh produce to them through their Golden Groceries program.

“There are pantry and home delivery options available and the really nice part about the program is the only qualifier is they just need to be 60,” said Philips. “We don’t ask for income qualifications or immigration status or anything like that.”

If you’re 60 years of age or older and need help finding food, or would need home-delivered groceries, you can contact Three Square at (702) 765-4030.

Three Square also offers a Lyft program. Lyft is available Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and can take seniors to a Golden Groceries pantry or community meal site. They also have 24-hour bus passes where seniors have the option to get a bus voucher and can get a ride to the food pantry.