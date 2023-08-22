LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Seniors are a vulnerable group in Las Vegas and surrounding areas. United Way, NV Energy, and other utility groups have teamed up to host several “Project Reach Senior Expo” events to offer a break on one of their utility bills.

Low-income seniors 62 or older with a past due bill can get up to $300 off. Marilyn Artis is one senior who showed up to get help.

“Coming out of covid, it’s really been hard, financially, for everyone,” Artis said. “From utility bills to food, everything. So, it is a great relief.”

Artis retired in 2020 and felt the hardship this year.

Angel Williams said NV Energy and United Way mailed invites to those income eligible.

“Our seniors that are income qualified are more vulnerable,” Williams explained.

For example, a single-person household earning less than $2,430 per month is eligible. Aaron Krolikowksi with United Way said the boost helps avoid lifestyle changes.

“If somebody is light on food, or not going to be able to make rent, by getting this extra utility assistance, it opens the opportunity to use those funds in other areas of their household,” Krolikowski said.

The full income eligibility guidelines are broken down on the Project Reach site.

Seniors can apply once a year. Bring proof of income, ID, and a copy of a current past-due utility bill. The full schedule of upcoming expo dates is as follows:

Thursday, August 24, 2023 from 8 AM – 12 PM

Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall

Sam’s Town Live!

5111 Boulder Highway

Las Vegas, NV 89122

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 from 8 AM – 12 PM

Aliante Casino & Hotel & Spa

Scottsdale Grand Ballroom

7300 North Aliante Parkway

North Las Vegas, NV 89084

Thursday, August 31, 2023 from 8 AM – 12 PM

Palace Station Hotel & Casino

Meeting Rooms

2411 West Sahara Avenue

Las Vegas, NV 89102