Seniors at downtown apartment complex struggle to get by during COVID-19 crisis

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Residents at an apartment complex for seniors in downtown Las Vegas are having a hard time getting by during the pandemic. The complex manager says the virus shut down a nearby church that used to supply many residents with food every week.

“Most of us are retired and low income seniors here,” said Desert Plaza Resident Robert Strom. “Anything they were able to help us with certainly gets us through the month.”

Residents say before the virus became a reality, the nearby Lutheran Church would help residents with food every week. Recently the church had to close due the virus.

Strom says he and many others are worried about food especially because they are trying to not go to the store as fears linger.

“You are very uncertain of what is going to happen, it makes it hard to sleep at night,” Strom said.

Melody Shay is the complex manager. She says the church not being open is making life difficult for the residents she sees everyday.

“They are calling me asking me when are we going to get more food,” shay said. “It meant a lot, it meant a lot not only did they do the Saturdays they did Christmas dinners and Thanksgiving dinners.”

More than 1000 seniors live at the Desert Plaza Apartments. Shay says many are scared to go to the store and she is also scared for them.

Shay says she knows the virus will be around for sometime so she hopes the community can come together to help.

“My main concern is the health and safety of my residents here,” shay said. “My residents can’t go over there and get food, so what are we to do.”

If you want to help out, you can contact Shay at (702) 385-3940, or by emailing her at desertplaza@amgnevada.com. You can also contact Erika Asuncion with Advanced Property Group at easuncion@amgnevada.com.