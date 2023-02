LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas valley seniors who would like more information on how to access health care, prescriptions, and affordable housing can get that information at a resource fair hosted by Senator Jacky Rosen.

This is an opportunity for seniors to learn about some of the federal, state, and local resources available to them in the community.

The fair takes place Friday, Feb. 24 at 10:45 a.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Senior Center.