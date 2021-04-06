Senior Nellis serviceman pleads guilty to weapons, drug charges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 41-year-old senior U.S. Air Force servicemember assigned to Nellis Air Force Base pleaded guilty today to methamphetamine and weapons charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Michael Reimers of Las Vegas pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of a controlled substance and one count of engaging in the business of dealing in firearms without a license.

U.S. District Judge Kent J. Dawson scheduled a sentencing hearing on July 13.

According to court documents and statements Reimers made in court, Reimers offered to sell “numerous” firearms in the summer of 2019 including an AK-47, a .26 caliber handgun, and a 12 gauge shotgun. Reimers is not a licensed firearms dealer.

In addition, on Reimers sold methamphetamine to an individual for $800 on July 13, 2019, authorities said.

Reimers faces a maximum sentence of a life in prison and a fine of $10.25 million.

The case was investigated by the DEA, along with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Henderson Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Shaheen Torgoley is prosecuting the case.

Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada and Assistant Special Agent in Charge Daniel Neill for the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announced the pleas on Tuesday.