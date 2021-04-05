Senior citizen centers in Clark County will be first to reopen on Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some of Nevada’s seniors will soon be able to resume some of the recreational routines they had before the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Clark County’s senior centers will be the first in the Las Vegas valley to reopen to the public on Tuesday, April 6.

“It is important to provide a safe space for our seniors to socialize and recreate,” said Commissioner Naft, whose district includes the West Flamingo Senior Center. “Seniors have been getting vaccinated, and more are doing so every day. Opening the senior centers is a wonderful milestone as we safely return to normal.”

The West Flamingo facility and the Cora Coleman Senior Center are the County’s two dedicated senior centers. The County provides senior-focused programming and space at other community centers, as well, including Bob Price, Cambridge, Parkdale, Walnut, Whitney, Winchester Dondero, Moapa Valley, and Sandy Valley.

Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick, whose district includes the Cora Coleman Senior Center said, “It was heartbreaking to have to close our senior centers last year since they are central to so many seniors’ lives,” she said. “It is gratifying that we can reopen them now, even if we are limited to 50-percent capacity.”

More than three out of four seniors at least 70 years old have been vaccinated across Clark County, as have 54% of those 60-69-year-old, according to March 31 data from the Southern Nevada Health District. Those figures are expected to grow even more, officials said.

Capacity at the centers is limited by state mandate to 50 percent, and registration is required for the centers’ activities. Masks will be required, temperatures will be checked, and seniors will be asked to maintain social distancing. Seniors and guests must provide verification of at least the first dose of vaccine no less than 14 days prior to attending a center, a precaution recommended by the Southern Nevada Health District.

Vaccine cards are accepted as documentation for verification.

Seniors may register by phone or by walk-in. The West Flamingo Senior Center may be reached at (702) 455-7742. Cora Coleman may be reached at (702) 455-7617.