Senior centers have COVID-19 on their minds, not a holiday weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As many Las Vegans get ready to head outdoors for the Memorial Day weekend, residents at some of the hardest-hit nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the valley won’t get the chance as positive tests for COVID-19 continue to pile up.

Reports from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services show rising numbers at these facilities over the past several days:

The Heights of Summerlin: Two new death were reported late this week, both involving residents. New positive tests have involved seven residents and five staff members.

Two new death were reported late this week, both involving residents. New positive tests have involved seven residents and five staff members. Torrey Pines Rehabilitation Hospital: New positive tests involving seven residents and 1 staff member.

New positive tests involving seven residents and 1 staff member. College Park Rehabilitation Center: New positive tests involving six residents and five staff members.

New positive tests involving six residents and five staff members. Life Care Center of Las Vegas: New positive tests involving seven resident and two staff members.

This week, federal authorities urged governors to use “extreme caution” in deciding when to resume visits at nursing homes, saying it shouldn’t come before all residents and staff have tested negative for the coronavirus for at least 28 days.

Many centers are running short-staffed as the virus takes its toll on staff as well as residents.

Nevada regulates skilled nursing facilities like nursing homes and rehabilitation centers. DHHS has been reporting case numbers and deaths at these facilities, and also at state prisons.

See the DHHS dashboard for details below. Use the pop-up menu to select the facility you want to see.

The map below shows confirmed locations only. Click on a pin to see more detail about when the case was reported. Some locations show when the person was last at the site. Brown icons indicate hospitals and state-regulated facilities cited in this story. Zoom in to see more detail, or use the slide-out menu on the left. (Last updated, May 21, 2020)