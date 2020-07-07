Senior awareness virtual town hall for help spotting home repair scams

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A senior awareness virtual town hall will be held July 19 at 3 p.m. to share valuable information on identifying home repair scams, the dangers of using unlicensed contractors, and tips and resources to help seniors protect themselves. The event will be hosted by the Nevada State Contractors Board and Assemblywoman Shea Backus.

Topics will include:

Home repair scam warning signs

Ways to protect yourself

Resources available to homeowners

Tune in at this website on July 19: www.tinyurl.com/BackusTownHall