Senators questioned about Mystery Wire’s UFO images

MYSTERY WIRE — UFOs are front and center for national and international media organizations this week. Network newscasts and prominent newspapers have reacted to the stories and images released last week by Mystery Wire.

Among those who’ve been asked to comment are the two top members of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

UAP PHOTOS CONFIRMED

The Sphere

The Metallic Blimp

The Acorn

Still images from video recorded by the U.S. Navy showing Pyramid shaped UAPs flying above the USS Russell. (Image sourced by @JeremyCorbell)

Navy images showing trans-medium Sphere travel from the air to underwater. (Image sourced by @JeremyCorbell)

A week ago, photographs of three unknown objects were made public by Mystery Wire. The Pentagon later confirmed the 2019 photos were taken by a U.S. Navy F/A-18 crew off the coast of Virginia.

As Mystery Wire previously reported, the objects are still considered to be unidentified by the Pentagon’s UAP Task Force (UAPTF).

The same holds true for other images acquired by filmmaker Jeremy Corbell and reported by Mystery Wire late last week.

The images are part of a briefing presentation prepared by the UAPTF and delivered to higher-ups in the military, intelligence fields, and to members of Congress in closed door briefings.

This week, national TV news networks and respected newspapers have plastered the images on front pages and on nightly newscasts all over the world.

CONGRESSMEN COMMENT

Senator Mark Warner, Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, was asked by our correspondent Kellie Meyer about the images. Warner dodged the specifics but acknowledged the seriousness of the topic.

“One of the things that has changed, and I (have) received classified briefing on this, so I can only give you the top line is that the military has seen enough things where they’re actually now encouraging pilots to report,” Sen. Warner said. “You know, if there are objects flying over military installations that could pose a security threat.”

Sen. Warner also told Meyer, “If there’s something out there, let’s seek it out. It probably is a foreign power. But I think, you know, the past approach that the military had, which was the pilot saw something to kind of say, whatever you do, don’t record, it’s gonna look bad on your record. And now say, no, if you’re seeing things and if we’ve now seen there’s actual visual recorded evidence, we gotta sort this out.”

Meyer also interviewed the ranking republican on the Intelligence Committee, Senator Marco Rubio.

Sen. Rubio was a bit more forthright about the unknown aerial intruders. “The bottom line is that we’ve had now consistent reports of objects flying over military installations and military training areas,” Rubio told Meyer. “And it’s not the US government. And so anytime I see things flying over installations that are not ours, we need to know who they are. We need to know why they’re there. And that’s the way I focus on it. Other people want to speculate about other things that are more exciting. And all that sort of thing. And, you know, I don’t we just don’t know what it is. I think at a very basic level, there are things flying over our military installations, or if there’s things flying over the skies of the United States, and we don’t know what they are, where they came from. We need to have answers to it. And we need to be working on getting an answer to it.”

As far as if the intelligence agencies will complete and submit the requested UAP report to Congress on time in mid-June, Sen. Rubio once again said it might not be done in time. “I suspect that it won’t be back in time. Because the government consistently misses deadlines on reporting,” Sen. Rubio said. “And because frankly, I’m not sure a lot of work had been done previous to our mandate on a report.”

Sen. Rubio also addressed the hesitancy of government officials to talk about this topic. “It’s one of those things that because of what it implies, (there’s) a stigma associated with it. A lot of times we look the other way, people say well, let’s not talk about that because they’re gonna think you’re weird. I’m not telling you I know what it is. It’s a problem. We don’t know what they are, and we need to know what they are.”