Senators announce $177M in funds for COVID-19 work in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than $177 million has been awarded to Nevada agencies to support COVID-19 monitoring, investigation and tracing of outbreaks in the state, according to a Thursday news release from the offices of U.S. senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen.

The senators announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded $177,412,608 to fund COVID-19 efforts:

$177,288,799 to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services to provide infectious disease surveillance, investigation, and prevention through the Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity Program.

$123,809 to HealtHIE Nevada in Las Vegas to improve data quality in order to assist public health agencies with contact tracing.

“We are glad to see these funds get to the Silver State so that we can monitor and prevent outbreaks of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. We will continue working in the Senate to get Nevadans more resources to cope with the coronavirus pandemic,” a joint statement from the senators said.