Senator Ted Cruz holds roundtable discussion with retired law enforcement officers in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Texas Senator Ted Cruz was in town Saturday to hold a roundtable discussion with the Las Vegas Police Protective Association.

The association’s members include retired metro officers, corrections officers and others.

They were joined by Dan Rodimer who’s running for congress, as well as former State Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

All of them spoke about law and order and the current unrest that’s been present throughout this year and the violence toward police.

“We have a right to speak but nobody has the right in injure another American. Nobody has the right to commit violence,” said Senator Cruz. “One of the consequences of this is that a lot of men and women in law enforcement have been demonized, attacked and vilified, and I have to say what’s happened to law enforcement is wrong, it’s grotesque, it’s unfair and I want to tell you there are million and millions of Americans who are horrified by it.”

Cruz finished by saying that a strong, united police force should be a good thing and in today’s hyper-politicized world, too many democrats aren’t siding with police and are considering defunding their departments.

Cruz says the decision for cities to slash funding puts people in danger as he says he’s seen an uptick in crime as a direct result.