Senator Sanders has emotional conversation with sick veteran on campaign trail

CARSON CITY, Nev. (CNN) — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is on a two-day swing through Nevada. During a town hall in Carson City, Sanders was confronted by a man who said he was a sick veteran saddled with medical debt.

Sen. Sanders: “How are you going to pay off 100—?”

Veteran: “I can’t. I can’t. I’m going to kill myself.”

Sen. Sanders: “Don’t. Hold it, John. Stop it. You’re not going to kill yourself. Stop it.”

Veteran: “I can’t do this—”

Sen. Sanders: “Stop it.”

Veteran: “I have Huntington’s Disease. Do you know how hard it is? You know, you probably don’t do you. I can’t drive. I can barely take care of myself.”

Sen. Sanders: “Alright let’s chat later at the end of the meeting, okay?”

After the town hall, Sanders and his wife spent some time talking to the man, but there’s no word on what they talked about.

Sanders never served in the military, but he has direct experience dealing with veteran’s affairs. He was chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee from 2013 to 2015, but the scandal over long waits at V.A. hospitals took place during his tenure, in 2014.

Many people have praised his work with the committee, but others criticize it.