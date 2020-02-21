Senator Sanders comments on his ‘front runner’ status in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Our 8 News Now/Emerson College poll shows Senator Bernie Sanders with a commanding lead over the rest of the democratic field. In second place is former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, but he’s more than 13 percent behind sanders.

8 News Now spoke to Sanders about a wide range of topics during a one-on-one interview Thursday.

Sanders has been surging in several local and national polls. The latest ABC News/Washington Post poll has Sanders at 32 percent, which is double Joe Biden, who is at 16 percent.

8 News Now asked Sanders what he thinks about being widely considered as the front-runner here in Nevada.

“Polls are polls, and somedays you’re up and somedays you’re not. We will find out soon enough,” Sanders said. “All I can say is the following: we are working really, really hard. In Nevada, we have a great team of volunteers. We have a great staff. We’re knocking on doors; we’re making phone calls.”

Sanders has had a very strong ground game here in Nevada. His campaign runs several offices and has hundreds of staffers across the state.

We wanted to get a direct response about our 8 News Now/Emerson College poll, but the Sanders Campaign said they don’t weigh in on polls.

