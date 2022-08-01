LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen has asked the director of the National Park Service (NPS) to figure out a way to re-open the closed boat launch ramps at Lake Mead, or at least provide reasoning as to why it cannot be done. The Senator has also given the NPS until next Friday, August 12 to give a response.

The park service at Lake Mead has closed four of the six boat launches. Only Hemenway Harbor launch near Boulder City remains open and maintained. But even here, no one can launch or recover boats over 24 feet long.

Lake Mead July 6, 2000 (Left) – July 3, 2022 (Right)

The boat launch at South Cove in Arizona is also closed, but the park service has allowed an extension of a dirt road where some people can still launch and recover boats.

In a letter sent to NPS Director Charles Sams, Sen. Rosen writes that the “closures have created a number of recreation access issues, while also harming small businesses and local economies that depend on tourism and visitation.”

Sen. Rosen also wrote, “The prolonged closure of these boat ramps through prime fishing season leaves many recreationists cut off from access to the lake at the time of highest demand. In addition, local outdoor recreation small businesses and nearby communities are experiencing significant economic losses because they depend on fishing and boating tourism from around the region for their livelihoods.”

Lake Mead July 6, 2000 – July 3, 2022 (NASA)

In an interview with 8 News Now Monday, Sen. Rosen said she is not going to let this issue be ignored. “We’re not going to stop talking to them until there is some action, that is my job to pressure them,” Sen. Rosen said. “It is my job to bug them, be persistent, to keep calling, to keep doing everything I can. Because this issue is important to southern Nevada, it’s important to small business, it’s important to all those tourists, it’s important to locals who love the lake, it matters to our economy.”

Monday morning, 8 News Now reached out to the National Park Service for comment on Senator Rosen’s letter and has not received a reply.