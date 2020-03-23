Senate to vote again on the coronavirus economic bill Monday afternoon

In this image from video, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks on the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Saturday, March 21, 2020. (Senate Television via AP)

WASHINGTON D.C. (CNN) — The Senate is set to vote again on the stimulus bill aimed at boosting the U.S. during this unprecedented time as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the nation.

On Sunday, Democrats halted the Republican proposal. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the bill favors big corporations as opposed to the American worker.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Democratic Party is just playing politics. McConnell accused Senate Democrats of playing “Supermarket Sweep” on the Stimulus Bill on Monday.

The majority leader originally wanted the vote to happen Monday morning, shortly before Wall Street opened. However, it was pushed back a few hours because Democrats blocked the GOP’s ability to have session before 12 p.m.

Schumer and McConnell might give remarks before the vote Monday afternoon.