Senate fails to advance coronavirus aid bill for second time

(CNN) — A key vote on the economic stimulus plan failed for the second time in two days in the U.S. Senate on Monday. Senate Democrats lined up against the vote to defeat it, just as they did Sunday when an earlier vote failed.

Democrats are concerned Republicans are more focused on bailing out big business than helping individual workers.

Senators have been working day and night to find a compromise agreement on the $2 trillion economic stimulus.

The far-reaching bill is designed to support the economy that is being hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Republicans drafted their initial stimulus proposal without any input from Democrats.

Meanwhile, House Democrats are working on their own version of the bill, which puts more pressure on the Senate.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says despite the current Democratic opposition, he thinks a deal can be done soon.