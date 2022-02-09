Senate bill introduced to lower gas prices for Nevadans

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New legislation has been introduced to help lower high gas prices and bring financial relief for Nevadans.

The bill, called the Gas Prices Relief Act, proposes suspending the 18.4 cents per gallon federal gas tax until Jan. 1, 2023. It also proposes requiring the Secretary of the Treasury to monitor the actions of oil and gas companies and take appropriate enforcement actions to ensure consumers see savings at the pump.

The legislation also proposes a requirement for the Department of the Treasury to make general fund transfers to the Highway Trust Fund.

It was introduced as AAA reports that the national average price for a gallon of gas hit a near eight-year high, and that Nevada is currently one of the nation’s most expensive markets for gas prices.

The bill was introduced in part by Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen and is co-sponsored by Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto.