Sen. Rosen questions Dr. Fauci about research on COVID-19 vaccine

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen questioned medical experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, Tuesday, on the potential for preventive medication to treat COVID-19 before a vaccine is available.

Rosen, a Democrat, is on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee (HELP) which held the hearing to discuss safely reopening the economy.

“As I talk to Nevadans about safely reopening our economy, one question that frequently comes up is – ‘When are we going to have a vaccine?'” said Rosen. “In Nevada, travel and tourism are the lifeblood of our economy, and the jobs associated with those industries can only fully come back if we know that it’s safe to travel and to visit our work at our hotels, casinos, restaurants, and attractions.”

Rosen said a vaccine is needed to build confidence in visitors to Nevada but because that may take some time, she asked Dr. Fauci about research for possible treatments. Dr. Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“Using convalescent plasma in a preventive modality, as well as monoclonal antibodies in a preventive modality, are in fact all feasible and will be pursued parallel with the development of a vaccine,” said Dr. Fauci. “Using treatment as prevention is very effective.”

Dr. Fauci also told Rosen that the best advice right now is for people to maintain social distancing and continue to wear face coverings.