Sen. Rosen, other U.S. Senate members, urge the inspector general of HUD to investigate discriminatory housing loan practices against Dreamers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) joined Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and her Senate colleagues in a letter requesting the Inspector General for the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to open an investigation into whether the agency violated the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) in its decision to change the agency’s policy to deny Federal Housing Administration insured loans to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, also known as (DACA) recipients.

In their letter the Senators wrote:

“As an internal matter, HUD decided to exclude DACA recipients from FHA loans. In the summer and fall of 2018, several internal communications reflect that HUD’s existing requirement that FHA loan applicants have ‘lawful residency’ was being reinterpreted to exclude DACA recipients. We believe this was a change of policy without sound and unambiguous legal reasoning, without an opportunity for public input under Section 553 of the APA, and without communication to FHA-approved lenders and Congress,” wrote the Senators. “HUD also failed to disclose and misrepresented to Congress that a change in policy had occurred in Congressional hearings, letter responses, and briefings to Congressional staff. Accordingly, we respectfully request that your office open a formal investigation into this matter.”

Read the Senators’ full letter here.