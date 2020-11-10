Sen. Rosen meets with veterans, advocates in roundtable discussion

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As America gets ready to celebrate Veterans Day, U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., met with Nevada Veteran Services Officers and veteran advocates during a roundtable discussion.

Among the topics discussed: issues affecting veterans during COVID-19, as well as updates on benefits.

As we prepare to honor #VeteransDay tomorrow, I met virtually with members of Nevada’s veteran advocacy community to discuss issues they’re facing during the pandemic.



Nevada’s veterans served this country, and now it’s our turn to serve them. https://t.co/njaa8wo4BT — Senator Jacky Rosen (@SenJackyRosen) November 10, 2020

“Nevada’s dedicated veterans served this country, and now it is our duty to serve them,” Rosen said. “In honoring their service to this nation, we must prioritize understanding the unique difficulties that veterans face and develop solutions to help our American heroes.”

Rosen used the occasion to announce that she the sponsor of bipartisan legislation that “would help expand our veteran workforce, provide veterans greater access to affordable housing, and assist student veterans in their educational pursuits.”

“This Veterans Day, let’s honor the service of our men and women in uniform and remain focused on keeping our nation’s promise to look out for our servicemembers when they return home,” Rosen said.