Sen. Rosen grills postmaster general on mail issues, upcoming election concerns

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen had some harsh questions for Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Friday during a senate committee hearing on concerns about mail-in voting.

Rosen wanted DeJoy to provide analysis of impacts caused by his recent policy changes and assure Americans they will not be adversely impacted by those changes.

The operational changes call for eliminating mail sorting machines and reducing or eliminating overtime and late trips. DeJoy has since said, he will postpone any future changes until after the election.

Sen. Jacky Rosen questions the postmaster general during a Senate hearing Aug. 21, 2020.

Rosen, a Democrat, said her office has received thousands of complaints about delayed mail deliveries especially from seniors and veterans who often receive their prescription medication by mail. She asked DeJoy if any analysis was done to see how those people would be impacted.

DeJoy said he couldn’t provide the specific analysis Rosen requested but said the analysis done showed that if mail trucks left on time, it would improve service.

“I’m working towards on-time delivery, yes I can commit to that,” DeJoy said.

“So, can you look me in the eye and all of the Nevada veterans in the eye and all of the Nevada seniors in the eye, and tell us that you will not continue in the policies in the future that you know will harm my seniors, my veterans here in Nevada, and all of our veterans and seniors across this nation. Can you look us in the eye and commit to being sure that they have on-time delivery?” Rosen said.

I want to thank the dedicated postal workers in Nevada and across this nation. I spoke with several of them yesterday, including veterans who dedicated years of service to this country. They are very concerned about where the @USPS is going.



So am I. pic.twitter.com/Vyz8GQHb75 — Senator Jacky Rosen (@SenJackyRosen) August 21, 2020

She also wanted assurances that mail-in ballots would not be impacted.

“I think the American people can feel comfortable the postal service will deliver on this election,” DeJoy said.

DeJoy told lawmakers the postal service will send a letter to every American detailing the process for mail-in voting.