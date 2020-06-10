Sen. Jacky Rosen questions $150K borrowing limit for small businesses trying to recover from COVID-19 closures

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Democratic Senator Jacky Rosen questioned U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Jovita Carranza Wednesday about the cap that was place on the loans to help small businesses recover from the COVID-19 closures saying it wasn’t enough.

“Many Nevada businesses have contacted my office telling me that the $150,000 just isn’t enough, it doesn’t provide enough support, and they will likely have to close their businesses,” Senator Rosen said during a hearing of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship.

The Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) were created to give relief to small businesses across the country and in Nevada. The loans have a borrowing limit of $150,000 and there is also a per-employee cap of $1,000 on the EIDL advance grants.

“These borrowing caps were not the intent of Congress when we passed the CARES Act. They weren’t part of any deal for that small business owners thought when they applied for their EIDL support,” she said.

Rosen told the committee that the pandemic devastated Nevada because 99% of all businesses are in that category and the state also happens to have the highest unemployment rate in the nation.

“My office has directly helped more than 560 of these small businesses with their questions about the CARES Act; but one common complaint we have received repeatedly is about the SBA’s $1,000-per-employee cap on EIDL Advance grants and its $150,000 cap on EIDL loans; that’s a 93 percent reduction from the $2 million level authorized in the CARES Act.”