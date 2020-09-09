Sen. Jacky Rosen applauds $300,000 in grant funding to support clean air initiative in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen, D-NV, released the following statement applauding news that the Environmental Protection Agency has awarded the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources a grant of $300,000 to assist in improving statewide air quality.
Rosen released the following statement:
“Nevada’s air quality is constantly at risk, especially now as our region experiences wildfires and other harmful events that threaten to pollute our air,” said Senator Rosen. “This grant funding will help support Nevada’s efforts to ensure a clean and healthy environment for all. I am committed to protecting the health of Nevadans, and that means fighting to ensure that the air we breathe is free from pollution.”