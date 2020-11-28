Sen. Jacky Rosen announces initiative highlighting Nevada small businesses

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., speaks during a Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship hearing to examine implementation of Title I of the CARES Act, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen, a member of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, says her office will be launching an initiative to regularly highlight Nevada small businesses. The initiative was announced on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28.

Nevadans can nominate small businesses, which will be highlighted in the monthly “Small Business Spotlight,” beginning in January 2021. The nominations portal is open. Click HERE to nominate a local small business.

“In Nevada, small businesses are the driving force that powers our state’s economic engine,” said Senator Rosen. “Unfortunately, during this pandemic, our small business community has faced difficult challenges that have forced many local businesses to shutter their doors and left countless more in need of assistance. As I continue my efforts to ensure that our small business community receives the support they need, my office will also be launching an initiative to highlight small businesses in our state. I encourage Nevadans to nominate their favorite small business to be featured in the monthly ‘Small Business Spotlight.’ By shining a light on Nevada businesses, we can help to lift them up during this unprecedented time.”

Nevada is home to more than 250,000 small businesses. Senator Rosen has introduced and co-sponsored numerous bipartisan bills to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, including:

The RESTAURANTS Act (S. 4012): bipartisan legislation that would create a $120 billion revitalization fund at the U.S. Department of the Treasury to provide grants to restaurants, food stands, food trucks, food carts, caterers, saloons, inns, taverns, bars, lounges, or other similar businesses of 20 employees or less to help with expenses such as payroll, benefits, mortgage, rent, utilities, maintenance, supplies, food, and debt obligations to suppliers.

The Save our Stages Act or the SOS Act (S. 4258): bipartisan legislation that would make U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) grants available to eligible live venue operators, producers, promoters, or talent representatives to address the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on certain live venues.

Ensuring Increased Disaster Loans (EIDL) for Small Businesses Act (S.4227): this legislation would assist the nation’s small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic by providing an additional $180 billion for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and EIDL Advance programs. The bill would also prohibit the Small Business Administration (SBA) from arbitrarily capping EIDL loans below $2 million – the threshold set by Congress – and require SBA to provide $10,000 EIDL Advance grants to all eligible small businesses, regardless of size, as intended by the CARES Act.

The RESTART Act (S. 3814): bipartisan legislation that would create loans that cover 6 months of payroll and other operating expenses for businesses and nonprofits with 5,000 or fewer employees and with a decline in revenues of at least 25 percent.

The Small Business Expense Protection Act (S.3612): this bipartisan legislation, introduced by Senator John Cornyn (R-TX), would clarify that ordinary business expenses paid for using funding obtained through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) are tax-deductible.

Small businesses that are experiencing difficulties navigating federal assistance can send their inquiries and questions to SmallBusiness@Rosen.Senate.gov, and a team of professionals will respond to provide assistance.