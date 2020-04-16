Sen. Jacky Rosen added to Pres. Trump’s ‘Opening Up America Again Congressional Group’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Thursday, U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen, D-NV, announced that she has accepted an appointment by President Donald J. Trump to join the Congressional task force to re-open America.

President Trump and members of his Administration hosted phone calls with Republican and Democrat members of the House of Representatives and Senate serving on the Opening Up America Again Congressional Group.

On Wednesday, during the COVID-19 Task Force news briefing, the President announced that he will soon provide guidance to America’s governors to determine their ability to reignite the economies in their respective states.

“Nevada is one of the states whose economy has been hit hardest by the coronavirus crisis,” Senator Rosen said. “We must work together, not only to overcome this pandemic, but to plan for what comes next. Our small business owners and workers are facing unprecedented challenges and we must work to alleviate the incredible financial strains they are experiencing. In the Senate, I have worked time and time again for commonsense, bipartisan solutions that put working families first. As a member of this Task Force, I will bring Nevada’s voice to the table as we work to protect the health and well-being of our country.”

The dialogue between the President, senior Trump Administration officials, and the bipartisan group of Members of Congress also included a range of topics:

The need for additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program

The international and domestic supply chains

Ways to energize the economy

Surprise medical billing

Clarifying the difference between essential and non-essential workers, Mental health

Relief for small businesses

The Opening Up America Again Congressional Group also discussed the rapidly expanding access to COVID-19 diagnostic and anti-body tests, ventilators, face masks, and other PPE.

According to the White House, President Trump was pleased to hear such positive feedback from the members about the work that the Trump Administration is doing to keep America healthy and prosperous, and thanked them for their participation.