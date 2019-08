Elizabeth Warren, United States senator from Massachusetts and one of the many Democrats running for president in 2020, speaks at the “Community Conversation about Puerto Rico and its Recovery” held at the Alejandro Tapia y Rivera Theater, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tuesday Jan. 22, 2019. Warren addressed the hardships Puerto Rico has endured in […]

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren who was scheduled to make her first visit to Las Vegas Friday night has postponed her visit.

Warren was scheduled to hold an event at the Springs Preserve.

She has opted to stay in Washington for possible votes related to the government shutdown.

Warren is the third potential Democratic 2020 candidate to hold public events in early-state Nevada this year.