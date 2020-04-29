Sen. Cortez Masto, Sen. Rosen announce an additional $74M for Nevada health providers during coronavirus pandemic

LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 20: U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) (L) introduces U.S. Rep. and U.S. Senate candidate Jacky Rosen (D-NV) during a rally at the Culinary Workers Union Hall Local 226 featuring former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden on October 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Early voting for the midterm elections in Nevada begins today. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) announced that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has distributed $74,478,095 to 53 health care providers across the state of Nevada. The money is to address costs associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

The funds were allocated as part of the CARES Act— and are in addition to the first allocation of over $241 million that went to 2,581 medical providers in Nevada; that’s a total of nearly $316 million as of April 24, 2020.

Funds are continuing to go to health care providers, and those who have not submitted their information to HHS can do so here.

Health care providers treating and testing uninsured patients for COVID-10 may also now apply for reimbursement through HHS, here.

“We are committed to making sure that all communities in Nevada have the resources and support they need at the federal level to address the coronavirus pandemic,” said the Senators. “That’s why we voted for additional funds to go to providers on the front lines of combatting COVID-19, as well as those affected in other ways by the pandemic. We’ll continue working to protect Nevadans’ health and economic wellbeing.”