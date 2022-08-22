LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez-Masto is stepping in and joining the fight with the Southern Nevada Water Authority to help find a solution to the water crisis.

She is sending an urgent plea to neighboring states and the federal government.

“All Colorado River neighboring states please take the actions that Nevada already has taken to conserve water,” Cortez-Masto said. “Today, I’m calling on significant stronger federal action from this administration to ensure all states are faily contributing along the Colorado River.”

The Department of Interior recently announced Nevada will face an 8% cut in its annual water allocation from the Colorado River for next year.

Nevada has already been taking steep measures to protect water according to John Entsminger the general manager of the Southern Nevada Water Authority.

“It’s not easy, our local officials have taken tough votes on golf course budgets, on limiting pool sizes, and it’s working. This year alone from January 1, the community has removed 5 million square feet of turf.

Sen. Cortez-Masto wants the federal government to take a stronger role by recognizing them and implementing them.

Extra measures are also being taken for patrol enforcement.

“We will be activating our automated water meter infrastructure very soon to see in real-time when someone is watering the wrong day and generate the fee notifications,” Entsminger added.

8 News Now also reached out to Adam Laxalt a senate republican candidate but he had no comment on the matter.