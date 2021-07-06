Sen. Cortez Masto encourages blood donations amid nationwide shortage

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, according to the American Red Cross. We are now experiencing a severe shortage nationwide.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto donated blood at the Red Cross Tuesday to raise awareness to the community. There is an urgent call for donors, especially those with type O blood.

“If anybody was here after Oct. 1 in 2017, you saw the need not only for blood at that time, but you saw the impact that Red Cross had, as part of the community,” the senator said, “coming in, supporting our community, supporting the families, the victims and survivors, and we had a blood shortage at that time. It’s no different now.”

You can make an appointment to donate on the Red Cross website and search a list of blood drive locations here.